The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has placed the MY 2006 Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks on a “Do Not Drive” list, a news release said Monday.

Those vehicles with defective Takata airbags are not being repaired fast enough, which has prompted the vehicles to be placed on under a “Do Not Drive” warning and that the airbags must be replaced immediately.

NHTSA is urging owners of these vehicles to schedule a free repair today for their own safety and the protection of their loved ones.

“NHTSA’s number one priority is making sure that everyone is safe on our roads. I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall – these airbags are dangerous,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King. “Every vehicle must be accounted for now.”

According to the manufacturers, 44 percent of the 33,320 impacted MY 2006 Ford Rangers have been mitigated, and 55 percent of the 2,205 impacted Mazda B-Series trucks have been mitigated. Both Ford and Mazda have authorized their dealers to tow these vehicles free of charge so consumers can safely obtain the free repair.

