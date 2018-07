Two roads are blocked off Saturday as fire crews work a heavy fire at a junkyard in Jacksonville's Northside.

Crews are responding to the 14100 block of Gosset Street to a junk yard....E35 is on scene advising multiple cars are involved...heavy fire showing.

More units are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 21, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says multiple cars are involved in the junkyard fire in the 14100 block of Gossett Street. Gossett Street and Duval Station Road are both blocked off as a result of the blaze.

Gossett st and Duval station rd is blocked off while JFRD responds to a junkyard fire involving multiple cars. Details on .@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/iARju3qxEi — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) July 21, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV