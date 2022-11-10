Class sizes in St. Johns County now allowed to exceed state limit

This newly passed resolution could allow for some upper level classrooms in St. Johns County to have 30 students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. John's County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Florida.

And with more people, come more school-aged students.

On Tuesday, the St. Johns County School Board approved a resolution to allow the district to exceed the state limit for core subject class sizes, which is allowed by state law.

The resolution says it's impractical, educationally unsound and disruptive to student learning to continually move and relocate students within a grade level to "maintain class size compliance at the level of the established maximums..."

The resolution authorizes the district to allow up to three additional newly enrolled to be assigned per teacher in grade group K-3 and up to five additional students may be assigned to a teacher in grade groups 4 to 8 and 9 to 12.

The Florida Department of Education currently only allows 18 students in prekindergarten through grade 3, 22 students in grades 4 through 8; and 25 students in grades 9 through 12.

