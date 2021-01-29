Clay County schools create plan to alleviate overcrowded Oakleaf High School

One student says the growth of the Oakleaf area means class sizes have grown over the years.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — New developments in Clay County are causing growing pains for the school district.

As new housing developments pop up like weeds, room in schools is running out. Oakleaf High School, one of the newest schools in the district is overcapacity, and students are appearing to take notice.

Akia Gray, a junior says this year has been like no other because of COVID-19.

“I feel like it’s a big adjustment and I feel like this year is not fun. In your junior year we get excited for prom, Homecoming and football games. We can’t do that no more,” Gray said.

Gray feels the larger class sizes impact the learning.

“It’s harder to learn because we have one teacher to make sure everyone gets it, she has to teach so many kids,” Gray said.

Currently the school is at 106% capacity, school district staff say. According to a school board presentation, the next highest capacity schools are Middleburg High School at 98%, Fleming Island High School at 85%, then Keystone Senior/Junior High School at 82%.

Clay High School’s capacity is at 79%, Ridgeview High School’s capacity is 67%, Orange Park High School is at 65%.

James Fossa, Coordinator of Planning and Intergovernmental Affairs for Clay County Schools says the plan is to move the Pine Ridge, Two Creeks, Fox Meadow and Whisper Creek neighborhoods from Oakleaf High School to Ridgeview High School.

He says there is little room for growth at Oakleaf High School with the current zoning maps.

“In talking to the principal, he says they’ve got teachers room in every room possible that he can try to get teachers into. It’s a space issue as well. And we don’t want to be adding portables to a school that has 38 already,” Fossa said.

The decision to move those specific neighborhoods is because they border a neighboring school zone.

“In planning, you’re always supposed look at dividing lines like whether it’s a highway or major road, or rivers like Black Creek we’re always looking at natural dividers because we don’t really want to break up neighborhoods,” Fossa said.

It would impact more than 300 students and rising seniors won’t be affected.

Fossa says there are plans to build new schools in the Green Cove Springs area, along the projected path of the First Coast Expressway. An estimate of two elementary schools and one high school is planned.

Other schools that could experience re-zoning include Lake Asbury Junior High School, which is currently at 83% capacity, with an ESE factor at 88%.

Some students would move to Lakeside High School, but those changes would not take place until the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools remain full despite the pandemic. Clay County schools says at the start of the semester, 90% of the student body throughout the county is attending school in person. 29,774 students are attending brick and mortar, 4,623 students are attending OneClay Online, 1,150 students are attending Clay Virtual Academy, with 3,599 students choosing a blended learning method of in-person and online.

Gray’s wish is for more teachers to help those dealing with dozens of students.

She also thinks a different social setting would be a negative adjustment

“We got these masks so we already don’t want to talk so you would feel isolated and alone. If someone took me out of the school and put me in a new one where I know nobody, I’d feel sad, socially awkward, like I don’t know anybody there,” Gray said.

This change for Oakleaf High would take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

Transportation already provided to Oakleaf High School would also be provided to Ridgeview High School.

The Clay County School Board is expected to have a vote on this proposal at their next meeting in March.