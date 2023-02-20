'Toxic atmosphere of humiliation:' Parents of former JU student suing school following her death

Julia Pernsteiner’s parents have filed a lawsuit, accusing former Director of Track and Field and Cross-Country Teams Ron Grigg of repeatedly bullying her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a former Jacksonville University student who died by suicide are describing her time as an athlete at the school as “a toxic atmosphere of humiliation.”

Julia Pernsteiner’s parents have filed a lawsuit, accusing former Director of Track and Field and Cross-Country Teams Ron Grigg of repeatedly berating and bullying the 23-year-old student.

Ray and Lynne Persteiner filed the lawsuit against JU and Grigg, who they say recruited and coached Julia until he cut her from the track team in 2021. That’s when her parents say she fell into a depression and became desperate.

A lawsuit filed in early February accuses Grigg of “fat shaming” and “ridiculing” the young women he coached at JU.

New documents reveal the Pernsteiners say the longtime coach “targeted” their daughter, who transferred to JU in January 2021. The lawsuit says by the fall, Grigg would kick her off the team for poor academic performance.

CHILD USA Founder and CEO Marci Hamilton says failing grades combined with verbal abuse is a recipe for disaster.

“That’s just a formula for severe psychological consequences,” Hamilton said.

According to the filing, the Pernsteiners say Julia’s grades fell due to JU’s “failure to provide the promised and agreed upon reasonable accommodations” that fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which she qualified for.

The Pernsteiners say Julia needed to use the academic support center, but it closed during the 20-21 summer semester, leaving her “unable to complete assignments and examinations.” JU reportedly denied her attempt to drop the courses, and her grades plummeted.

In a statement, JU said: “The students, faculty, and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia’s tragic death and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss. Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

Hamilton says it’s clear some college coaches across the nation cruelly abuse their athletes, and it’s time for major change.

“We hope our universities are safe spaces to send our children,” Hamilton said. “And they’re supposed to provide a safety net for our children, and that’s including in the sports arena.”

The lawsuit accuses Grigg of calling Julia derogatory words, and her teammates recall Grigg’s “cruel and mean” treatment – one even saying he made inappropriate sexual comments to her.

In Oct. 2021, Julia emailed JU’s athletic director asking for help, but her plea went unanswered.

Now Julia’s parents say JU failed to provide the runner with “the necessary academic resources” and to “properly supervise” Grigg, which ultimately led to her depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner are asking for a trial by jury. First Coast News reached out to the couple and their attorney for comment. We have not heard back yet.