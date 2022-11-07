Former athlete, parents react to resignation of longtime JU coach amid allegations of abuse

Example video title will go here for this video

Longtime coach, Ron Grigg, stepped down this weekend after independent journalist, Sam Mathers, reported several allegations of abuse from former athletes.

"She would speak up for what is right."

"It's not a call you ever expect to have it still to this day doesn't seem real. It feels like we're living in a twisted fictional story we just keep learning new things everyday and it makes things even harder."

Mathers has spoken with several former players who recounted alleged abuse by Grigg. Instances similar to those alleged by former Dolphin runner, Julia Pernsteiner, who reported the alleged abuse to the school in mid-October.

"My first few meetings with Coach Grigg I left every one of them hysterically crying," former JU runner, Serena Gadson, said to independent journalist, Sam Mathers. "I’ve never felt so disrespected by a grown man, 18 years old and 117 lbs. and being told that I was gaining weight… being told that he didn’t recruit the person that he recruited in high school. Being told that the reason that I’m injured is because I’m gaining weight."

"Over the past few days, there has been some very concerning information shared online regarding the personal experiences of some of our student-athletes while at Jacksonville University," JU Athletic Director, Alex Ricker-Gilbert, said. "The posts and comments have been difficult to read, and they have deeply impacted me and our Dolphin family

His departure comes days after several of his former players alleged he verbally abused them.

Longtime Director of Cross-country and Track at Jacksonville University, Ron Grigg, has stepped down after 20 years at the head of the programs.

Julia's Deteriorating Mental Health : "We started to note some behavioral differences"

Julia's parents, Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner, say the beginning of Julia's career as a Dolphin went smoothly.

"He was sending her workouts, and it was back-and-forth, cordial," Lynne Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner said. "When she was sitting in the kitchen she'd be laughing and texting it was almost a daily thing."

Julia transferred to JU in January 2021 and competed during the spring track season.

Her parents say she got hurt during the cross-country season in August 2021 and started receiving treatment.

At this point, the two noticed a change in Julia's demeanor.

"There was multiple points where we started to note some behavioral differences of pressures being applied and like I said after what I would classify as a meltdown with one of her professors I think and the coach getting knowledge started to create complexities in the tenor and tone of what she was telling us had changed significantly," Ray Pernsteiner said.

Her family said Julia alleged Grigg was verbally abusive towards her, often calling her stupid.

Julia's parents say she was allegedly kicked off the team after her grades slipped.

"When she got let go from the team then she lost her academic support because that was through the athletic department," Lynne Pernsteiner said. "So she lost her team, running which was her passion she loved to do that. Then she lost the athletic support, which is a hard thing in its own because you need that help, especially a student with disabilities ."

Ray and Lynne added Julia had a learning disability. After Julia was allegedly kicked off the team for her grades, she started reaching out to former cross-country and track athletes to see if they had also been bullied by Grigg.

"She realized that she wasn't alone, I think that got her going and she reached out to so many people," Lynne Pernsteiner said. "She realized what she had and she couldn't stop, the amount of investigative work she did in a short amount of time is nothing less than amazing,"

Julia went to Jacksonville University with the accounts she gathered in the fall of 2021. The university says it took the allegations seriously and immediately began an investigation.

Shortly after the investigation started, Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner say the Mayo Clinic requested a wellness check for Julia, which is where she was receiving treatment for her injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office met with Julia Pernsteiner on October 22 where Julia alleged Grigg verbally abused her.

"When my grades first started slipping he called me on the phone and started screaming at me, just saying you have to whip your own a**," Julia Pernsteiner said in a 14-minute body camera interview. "Everyone here is done with you, you're the slowest f****** runner on the planet, you're an awful person...just yelling at me."

Less than two weeks after the interview, Julia Pernsteiner killed herself in her dorm room.