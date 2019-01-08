Summer is nearing an end, but there is one summer event which is not to be missed: The Exhibition of Talent from the Just Like Me Cultural Arts and Education Experience.

Alex Livingston gets an inside look to a camp for 15 to 17-year-old foster teens.

The Performers Academy and Family Support Services of North Florida's camp is changing at-risk teens’ lives through the power of the arts and shares all they do with the community at the historic Ritz Theatre and Museum.



Just Like Me was developed for teens in foster care who were preparing to age-out. The teens learn to use the arts as a means for self-expression empathy and social self-assurance.

Led by professional artists, the experience provides teens with creative outlets such as acting, writing, dancing, singing, painting, and videography.

Many of the teens have never had any experience on stage, but the final (and free) performance is nothing short of inspirational.

Event Information:

Location: Ritz Theatre and Museum

Date/Time - Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 6pm-8pm





To Donate via paypal: jaxtpa@gmail.com



