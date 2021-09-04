Florida Education Commissioner: Student promotion, high school graduation will not rely on state assessment scores this year

According to the seven-page order, a student's test scores won't be held against them in ways seen in years past.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Long-awaited news regarding state assessments for Florida students is finally here.

On Friday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order to help with the "expanding [of] statewide testing windows."

Emergency Order 2021-EO-02 will leave it to local school districts and schools to make "the important decisions on graduation, promotion school grades and improvement ratings."

"The testing that is required by state and federal law is now more critical than ever so that educators and parents can measure progress and identify gaps in learning in this atypical and challenging year," Corcoran wrote in the order.

"These measurements help to determine what additional services and supports are needed to provide every student with the opportunity to succeed in school and in life beyond school," he added

According to the seven-page order, a student's test scores won't be held against them in ways seen in years past.

School districts will be given the flexibility to determine if a senior, expected to graduate in Spring 2021, "record demonstrates a comparable level of achievement to state assessments," according to FLDOE

It also gives them the discretion to determine promotion decisions, extend deadlines to earn qualifying test scores for academic scholarships and forgive volunteer hour requirements.

According to Corcoran's order, students who have yet to earn academic scholarships like Bright Futures, Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholars, or Florida Gold Seal CAPE Scholars award now have until December 1, 2021, to earn the required test scores.

Also, under this order, a student can be promoted to the fourth grade regardless of having an English Language Arts assessment score or a Level 2 or higher assessment score. Instead, decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

“This is the ultimate flexibility and reinforces the compassion and grace we have used throughout this pandemic in making these decisions," Corcoran said of the state's decision.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also supports the action and says it will "empower students, families and teachers with data on students’ progress and growth and provide them with the necessary tools to create the best educational experience for each individual.”



In addition to Friday's order, FLDOE says it submitted its request for a waiver from federal requirements. The state agency says it is important to note that the waiver application "does not exempt Florida from state accountability requirements."

The Florida Education Association provided the following statement on the emergency order:

“The new order lifts a heavy burden from our students. It’s only right that they should be exempt from dire consequences when they take standardized tests this spring. This has not been a normal school year, and a test should not cost kids the chance to graduate or be promoted. However, teachers did not get the same kind of consideration. Test scores still will be allowed to impose very real costs on them through their evaluations. The educators who have served Florida’s students throughout the pandemic also deserve to be shown some grace. They have faced unprecedented challenges this school year.”

