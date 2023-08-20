List: Community meetings set for parents to provide input on search for new DCPS superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following Dr. Diana Greene's retirement due to controversy surrounding a teacher scandal at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and the hiring of interim Duval County Schools Superintendent Dana Kriznar, the search is currently underway for the next person who will hold the position permanently.
Duval County Public Schools has invited the community to share their input in on the search of the next superintendent who will lead more than 140,000 students and employees in the district.
Here is the list of community meetings taking place over the course of the next two weeks:
- On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School, located at 291 Mill St. in Jacksonville, FL 32234 in Room 102 and online
- On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Westside High School, located at 5530 Firestone Rd. in Jacksonville, FL 32244 in the Media Center
- On Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Atlantic Coast High School, located at 9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville, FL 32256 in the Media Center and online
- On Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at William M. Raines High School, located at 3663 Raines Ave. in Jacksonville, FL 32209 in the Media Center and online
- On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Fletcher High School, located at 700 Seagate Ave. in Neptune Beach, FL 32266 in the Media Center and online
- On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Sandalwood High School, located at 2750 John Promenade Blvd. in Jacksonville, FL 32246 in the Media Center
The school board says they are engaged in a nationwide search for the next superintendent, as the search itself could cost $30,000 to $75,000, Florida School Board Association’s CEO Andrea Messina told First Coast News in June.
Messina adds that Florida is dealing with a high turnover of school superintendents and that statewide, FSBA has been seeing fewer applicants for the position, especially from out-of-state. Former Clay County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis became out of the running for the next superintendent when he was hired at a Tampa-based private firm, according to the Florida Times-Union. Rumors surfaced that after he would take the job following his resignation as Hillsborough County's superintendent.
From September to October, advertisements and the application of the superintendent position will be posted. School board chair Dr. Kelly Coker told First Coast News in July, that DCPS hopes to find a finalist by the end of November and have them start on Jan. 1, 2024.