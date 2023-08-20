List: Community meetings set for parents to provide input on search for new DCPS superintendent

The first two community meetings are planned for Tuesday: one at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School at 11 a.m. and one at Westside High School at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following Dr. Diana Greene's retirement due to controversy surrounding a teacher scandal at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and the hiring of interim Duval County Schools Superintendent Dana Kriznar, the search is currently underway for the next person who will hold the position permanently.

Duval County Public Schools has invited the community to share their input in on the search of the next superintendent who will lead more than 140,000 students and employees in the district.

Here is the list of community meetings taking place over the course of the next two weeks:

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School, located at 291 Mill St. in Jacksonville, FL 32234 in Room 102 and online

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Westside High School, located at 5530 Firestone Rd. in Jacksonville, FL 32244 in the Media Center

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Atlantic Coast High School, located at 9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville, FL 32256 in the Media Center and online

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at William M. Raines High School, located at 3663 Raines Ave. in Jacksonville, FL 32209 in the Media Center and online

On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Fletcher High School, located at 700 Seagate Ave. in Neptune Beach, FL 32266 in the Media Center and online

On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Sandalwood High School, located at 2750 John Promenade Blvd. in Jacksonville, FL 32246 in the Media Center

The school board says they are engaged in a nationwide search for the next superintendent, as the search itself could cost $30,000 to $75,000, Florida School Board Association’s CEO Andrea Messina told First Coast News in June.

Messina adds that Florida is dealing with a high turnover of school superintendents and that statewide, FSBA has been seeing fewer applicants for the position, especially from out-of-state. Former Clay County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis became out of the running for the next superintendent when he was hired at a Tampa-based private firm, according to the Florida Times-Union. Rumors surfaced that after he would take the job following his resignation as Hillsborough County's superintendent.