DCPS refutes NAACP's claim of illegitimate search of new superintendent

NAACP's Jacksonville branch sent a letter to Duval Board Chairwoman Kelly Coker expressing concerns of already predetermining its next leader.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is currently in-search of who will be the next person to fill the shoes of Dr. Diana Greene, the former superintendent who held the role for the last five years and retired at the end of the last school year following a teacher scandal and allegations.

In May, Dana Kriznar was hired as the interim superintendent and will serve in the role for the next six months.

The school board is conducting a nationwide search into finding the next person they hope would be filling the position for the next five to 10 years.

"Time is of the essence," said Board Member April Carney during a special called board meeting earlier this month.

However, the search hasn't been received well by NAACP's Jacksonville branch, who sent a letter to Duval Board Chairwoman Kelly Coker expressing concerns.

A portion of the letter reads as follows:

"Regrettably, our concerns are grave as the current process appears to be a mere façade, squandering valuable resources and taxpayers' dollars. It seems the school board has already predetermined its next leader, rendering this process a mere formality. Alarming statements made by a potential candidate who abruptly resigned, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times, cannot be disregarded. Their statement hints at the possibility of being offered the DCPS job despite not having formally applied, raising significant red flags and questions. We implore the Board and the Florida School Board Association to uphold the same rigorous procedures used in the appointment of the previous Superintendent, ensuring transparency to the public."

First Coast News obtained a statement from Coker, as it refutes the claims made by the NAACP with denials of any wrongdoing.

"I am aware of the misinformation that has been circulating about this process, so I am grateful for the opportunity to share the facts," said Coker. "I have also had recent conversations directly with NAACP leadership to address their concerns. First, let me emphasize that this search is in its earliest stage. No candidates have been identified, and no interviews have taken place. Second, the only decision that has been made at this stage is in selecting the Florida School Boards Association as the firm to conduct a national search. That contract was recently completed and is attached. Third, I think this school board’s history of engaging the public in critical decisions is well established, and that is fully our intent with this national search. The board is holding a workshop with our search consultant on July 12 at 9 a.m. to discuss our next steps. One topic of discussion will be how we engage the community in this process. I encourage everyone to stay informed by visiting our Superintendent Search webpage."

The board unanimously agreed to use the Florida School Board Association to help find qualified candidates during this process.

"This process will include going out there and finding those high-caliber educators to come here, but it will also include making sure we are making connections with the community and asking what they are looking for in the national search," Coker told First Coast News earlier this month.