Community has one day left to give input on next DCPS Superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents and community members will have until Wednesday to give feedback on the next superintendent of Duval County Public Schools.

DCPS released an online community survey for anyone to give feedback on the qualities they want in the next superintendent. That survey, is set to close Wednesday, September 6.

In addition to the survey, the district has been holding workshops and community forums to help assist in the superintendent search.

The next community forum is scheduled for September 6, 6:00 p.m. at Raines High School in the media center.

People can attend the meeting in person or online; online attendees are asked to register for the even here.

When forums are complete, the board will start accepting applications and select a new superintendent in November.