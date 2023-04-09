Yes, Florida school vouchers can be used for TVs, skateboards, theme park tickets

Florida lawmakers expanded the voucher program to make all students eligible, with an extensive list of approved instructional materials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, all Florida students are eligible to collect state tax dollars to pay for private schools or homeschooling this year.

The list of approved instructional materials is catching attention on the internet.

THE QUESTION

Can state education savings account dollars be used to pay for TVs, skateboards and theme park tickets?

SOURCES

Florida House Bill 1

Florida Department of Education

Step Up for Students' 2023-24 Purchasing Guide

THE ANSWER

Yes, Florida school vouchers can be used for TVs, skateboards and theme park admission as approved instructional materials.

WHAT WE FOUND

House Bill 1 expanded the state’s school voucher program to all students K-12.



How much money a student gets depends on a variety of factors, including household income. Jacksonville-based scholarship funding organization Step Up for Students reports the average student received $7800 this year.



House Bill 1 requires voucher organizations to publish a list of acceptable instructional material expenditures.

Step Up for Students lists ping-pong tables, skateboards and kayaks as items eligible for P.E. reimbursements.

Televisions up to 55 inches are covered under At Home Classroom Furnishings.

Theme park tickets are included under field trips, however, parents will have to show why the trip has an educational benefit.

Each of the categories has a spending cap, like $3000 for P.E. equipment or $500 for field trips.

Some things, like TVs, parents can only purchase every few years.

Step Up for Students’ website urges parents to confirm if a purchase can be reimbursed before they spend the money.

In the case of private school students, the money is only available if there is some left after the cost of tuition.

