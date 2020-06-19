You can educate yourself this Juneteenth at Durkeeville Historical Society open house

"We need to learn our own history," said the president of the Durkeeville Historical Society. "And be proud of it."

How are you educating yourself about black history this Juneteenth?

The day has been celebrated since 1865, but this year many say it feels different. With the world's focus now on race and some workplaces giving people the day off, many are taking the time to learn about black history.

At the Durkeeville Historical Society they hope you come by their open house from noon until 6:00 p.m. to learn. Bring your face-covering!

"We want to invite everybody in," said Lloyd Washington, the Durkeeville Historical Society president. "We will introduce them to Juneteenth. Some of them it will be the first time they've ever heard of it."

Juneteenth is the day in 1865 that people in Texas found out all slaves were freed. First Coast News asked Washington if this Juneteenth feels different from previous years.

"Yes it actually does because of what's going on in Jacksonville," he replied. "I was surprised when I saw it on the news the other day that Jacksonville Jaguars gave all their employees the day off so they could learn more about Juneteenth."

At the historical society, it's all about education. No child leaves the building without a book in their hand.

"Beyonce Knowles was at Coachella and she sung the song 'Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing'" Washington said. "And for them, that was the first time a lot of them had ever heard the song and the song is over 100, 125 years old. So it's a fact that a lot of our history are not in books, we're not being taught our history. We're being taught everyone else's history. So yes, we need to learn our own history. And be proud of it."