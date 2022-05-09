Stories of Service: CSX employees build 'battalion buddies' for military families

CSX employees assembled the teddy bears in partnership with Operation Gratitude to provide comfort to military children.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — In this week's Stories of Service, CSX employees in Waycross, Georgia assembled 1,000 battalion buddies for military families.

The stuffed bears will provide comfort to military children who have a parent deployed. This is all done in partnership with Operation Gratitude, a nationwide non-profit dedicated to providing people an opportunity to express their gratitude to our military men and women.

First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin spoke with the CEO and President of Operation Gratitude, Retired Major General James Johnson, about what this means to local military families.

"There are just some really wonderful letters that we've received from some of the grateful recipients and their children who've said, thank you. It meant a lot while their parent was serving, that they had this cuddly bear as a reminder that was given from their parent before they left. It's just really remarkable," Johnson said.

A CSX spokesperson says Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia picked up the battalion buddies to share with local families.