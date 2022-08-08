Stories of Service: Book publisher helping veterans tell their stories

Shannon Whittington is the owner of CLC Publishing. She comes from a military family and understands the importance of veterans sharing their stories.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Oklahoma woman is on a mission to help veterans across the country tell their stories, including here on the First Coast.

Shannon Whittington is married to a Marine and the granddaughter of an Air Force veteran.

"I came to realize that writing is extremely cathartic. There is a healing that comes from purging our pains onto paper," Shannon Whittington said.

Whittington is the owner of CLC Publishing. She started the business in 2015. Whittington helps people write, publish and share their stories. She offers a 25-percent discount to veterans.

"Often, that which we are unable to speak; we can write. This was a lesson my mom taught me as a child when I was too afraid to tell her things. I was allowed to write them instead. I carried this on in my quest to help veterans," Whittington explained.

In the past, she has produced and published two books: "Walk with Warriors: Journey of Heroes" and "Resilient Warriors."

Whittington said each book contains individual stories from 22 different veterans. Resilient Warriors contains contributions from 22 female veterans. The veterans portrayed in each book are from various branches, various service times and various life backgrounds.