Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run incident in Downtown Jacksonville

JSO says at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, a dark blue 4-door sedan hit an unidentified woman as she was attempting to cross the street at an intersection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman died Saturday night in a hit-and-run incident that took place at the intersection of Kings Road and North Davis Street in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Hungerford says at approximately 10:45 p.m., a dark blue 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Kings Road while the unidentified woman, a pedestrian, attempted to cross the street in a northern direction. Hungerford says next, the sedan struck the woman and then fled the scene without rendering aid to her.

Police say the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and took the woman to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

JSO says this hit-and-run incident marked as the 134th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.