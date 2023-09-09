Jacksonville teenager dead in single-vehicle crash

FHP says the sedan the unidentified teenaged girl was driving, came to final rest in the retention pond on its roof, "almost fully submerged in water."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead Saturday after authorities say she was involved in a single-vehicle crash that occurred along Collins Road near Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at 2:18 a.m., the unidentified teenage girl was driving a sedan southbound onto I-295 South's service ramp to Collins Road. As the sedan was nearing the right curve of the exit ramp, the sedan "continued straight onto the median" in which the front of the vehicle impacted and hit a tree, the crash report states.

After the initial impact, the sedan continued south into an embankment where the vehicle "overturned into a retention pond," the report states. FHP says the sedan came to final rest in the retention pond on its roof, "almost fully submerged in water."