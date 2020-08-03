A woman was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a Northwest Jacksonville street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., an off-duty officer called 911 to report the hit-and-run.

It was determined that a woman in her 40s was crossing the road towards the Lavilla Sportsman Club when she was struck and killed by a sedan heading west on New Kings Road, according to police.

Video camera footage from the club shows the vehicle as being a dark-colored sedan, police said. JSO's Traffic Homicide team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.

New Kings Road is currently blocked from Redpoll Avenue to Finch Avenue.