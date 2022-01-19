75-year-old woman charged with defrauding 'Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library' for over $100,000

The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster closer relations between the library and the community.

A 75-year-old former President for 'The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library' is still in jail after being charged with organized fraud back in December.

Margaret Nooney Smith, 75, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021.

An arrest warrant states that during Smith's tenure serving as President for the nonprofit, she engaged in "a systematic and ongoing course of conduct to convert funds of the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library, Inc. to her own personal use."

The warrant says the theft of funds approximated $132,000

The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster closer relations between the library and the community by providing financial support to the library.

A charging document alleges that Smith engaged in conduct to defraud The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library happened between Sep. 14, 2020, and Oct. 29, 2020.

The warrant indicates the cash withdrawals Smith made from the non-profit bank account were large, with some amounts totaling more than $20,000 and sometimes only days apart.

The warrant indicates that Smith abruptly resigned as president on Oct. 26, 2020.

According to documents, the succeeding President of the organization questioned Smith about her involvement with the unauthorized withdrawals.

She reportedly said the money was used for a friend.