Woman found dead in Saint Simon's Island, police investigating

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead on Saint Simon's Island early Saturday morning

Around 1 a.m., the Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza.

Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant, who reported the shots fired. Officers were then directed to the scene where a woman was discovered with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Shortly thereafter, Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the woman was pronounced dead.

The Glynn County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and assumed jurisdiction of the body.

Officials say the woman's body was taken to the GBI lab in Pooler, Georgia, where an autopsy and other forensic examinations will be conducted.

At this time, GCPD Detectives are actively interviewing persons related to this investigation and conducting numerous investigative functions.