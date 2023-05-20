Police: Shots fired on I-95 in Glynn County

GCPD says the shooting appears to have taken place between mile markers 47 and 44 during "an aggressive driver incident."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting on I-95 southbound in Glynn County Friday night, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

On Friday night around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on I-95 southbound.

The local 911 center, who initially received the initial call, reported that a woman was shot at twice from someone in another vehicle on the highway.

GCPD was able to get in touch with the woman who was shot and obtain a description of the vehicle where the shots may have come from. The woman was not injured.

According to the victim, while the suspect's vehicle was traveling alongside her vehicle, she heard something striking her vehicle.

The victim further reported the suspect vehicle continued to drive aggressively, eventually slowing down alongside her vehicle again.

At this time, she reported hearing a gunshot.