JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was reportedly shot in the leg at an apartment complex on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told First Coast News the victim was ambushed while making a food delivery.

"He was laying there screaming and he thought he was going to die," witness Phillip Williams said, "and I told him, 'You are going to be alright.'"

William's said he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when he heard the victim's cries for help.

"I come running and seen a man on the ground, and I went up to him, and he had been shot in the leg," Williams said.

According to investigators with JSO, the injured man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened at the Camelot Gardens Apartment Complex.

"A gentleman arrived at the complex, made contact with two males at their apartment and then some disagreement ensued, which turned into a physical altercation," Lt. J Eason said.

Williams said the victim arrived at the complex to deliver food, and when he arrived, the suspects were waiting for him inside a vacant apartment.

"I feel sorry for him because he’s out trying to make a living for his family and then he gets shot doing his job delivering food," Williams said.

After the shooting, Williams stayed with the victim until paramedics arrived.

"He was squeezing my hand like he was about to squeeze my hand off, but I was sitting there holding and putting pressure to his leg where the blood wouldn't flow out," Williams said.

Police do not have a description of the two suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.