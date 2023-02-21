Watch live | Sentencing begins for Jacksonville man who could face death penalty after retrial

In 2010, Michael R. Jackson was found guilty - for a second time - of the rape and murder of Andrea Boyer and sentenced to death.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday, a jury will begin hearing evidence to decide how Michael Renard Jackson will be sentenced for the first-degree murder and rape of Andrea Boyer. He was convicted on Feb. 22, 2010 and sentenced to death that July, but was granted a new trial on appeal.

He was ultimately convicted again on Saturday. Prosecutors closed their case with a graphic account of the morning in Jan. 2007 when Boyer was beaten, strangled, raped and stabbed at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

Jackson could ultimately be sent to death row for a second time.