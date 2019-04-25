Photos inside of Joleen Cummings' home is among the new evidence that was released by the State Attorney's Office Thursday in the murder case against Kimberly Kessler.

Kessler was charged with first-degree premeditated murder of Cummings, a Nassau County mother who disappeared last May. Her body was never found.

The new photos show Cummings home was left in disarray. Clothing is scattered, cabinets are left open or off hinges and there's a white powdery-substance scattered throughout several rooms. The substance is seen on the floor with footprints and sprinkled on furniture.

The photos also show potential evidence collected in the St. Johns Town Center area, including what appears to be several hair dye bottles.

In addition to the photos, the State Attorney Office also released interrogation video from May 18, 2018 that shows Kessler talking in more detail about Cummings.

Investigators ask Kessler just how much she knew Cummings, especially because they worked together at Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee, Fla. They wondered if Cummings ever talked about a boyfriend, a husband or if she was scared of anybody.

"I don't remember hearing anything," Kessler said. "... She was saying CPS came to her house... I remember hearing her saying her ex-husband or her husband was doing to get out of paying child support. That's all I've heard. I don't remember ever hearing about a boyfriend, ever."

Investigators also asked if Cummings had any bad habits.

"I can't say that she did, but I did find a bag of crystal meth [behind the store]," she said. In the video, Kessler said she wasn't sure if it belonged to Cummings.

"She ever allowed to use your car, you use her car, ever go anywhere together," the investigator asked.

"No, you asked me that already," Kessler said.

The investigator then revealed that he is asking because they discovered surveillance video of Kessler abandoning Cummings' car at a Yulee, Fla. Home Depot. Kessler was originally arrested with grand theft auto charges regarding this incident and became the primary suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

"Something happened to Joleen," the investigators said.

Kessler replies with a request for legal assistance.

