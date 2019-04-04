The State Attorney's Office is piecing together the evidence from the disappearance of Joleen Cummings while they build their murder case against Kimberly Kessler.

Cummings, a mother of three, disappeared around Mothers Day 2018. Kessler has been charged as the prime suspect.

New video released shows prosecutors may be interested in certain items Kessler purchased at a Nassau County Walmart around the time of Cummings' disappearance.

Surveillance footage shows Kessler purchasing ammonia, black trash bags, and an electric knife at a Walmart self-checkout line.

Also among the new items into evidence are pictures from the investigation of where Cummings and Kessler worked, Tangles Hair Salon.

Police say they searched items for substances like blood, which could be detected even if a cleaning solution was used as a cleaner.

In addition to the photos and videos released Thursday, First Coast News also learned there was a warrant initially issued to obtain the cell phone of Cummings' ex-husband after her disappearance. Investigators cited that he had "violent tendencies."



The ex-husband was never named as a suspect during the missing person search.

Kessler has maintained her innocence by entering 'not guilty' plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for later in April.