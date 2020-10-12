Updated charges against former Clay County Sheriff say he lied about ongoing affair, deleted phone data

The updated charges against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels flesh out the single felony and three misdemeanor charges filed against him in August.

CLAY COUNTY, Florida — The video above was published in August 2020.

Prosecutors filed new information in the case against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, providing more detail about the substance of his three pending three misdemeanor and single felony charges.

Daniels was arrested and charged in August following a long-running sex scandal investigation and charged with three counts of lying to law enforcement and one count of evidence tampering. The amended Information filed Dec. 9 alleges Daniels lied about an ongoing affair, lied about searching secured databases for personal use, and lied about his county issued phone.

Daniels pleaded not guilty when the origianl charges were filed.

FDLE opened an investigation into Daniels at the request of the State Attorney following the May 2019 arrest of his sheriff's mistress, Cierra Smith, based on his allegations of stalking. Daniels admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer. However, when he had her arrested, he told the officers the relationship was over.

Following his arrest, Daniels released a video public statement saying the charges were "baffling ... because it takes a stretching of the imagination to understand personally knowing that I'm innocent."