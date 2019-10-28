Two paraprofessionals with First Coast High School's Pride program are being investigated after reports of improper restraint or physical contact during two separate incidents, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The principal, Justin Fluent, notified parents of the investigation last Friday. The names of the paraprofessionals or the dates of the reported incidents weren't released due to this being an active investigation, DCPS said.

"Our district professional standards team is conducting a full investigation, and we will also cooperate with all external investigative agencies that might become involved when something of this nature is reported," Fluent said in a statement.

The Pride program is a program for students who meet the criteria for emotional and behavioral services. Its students may require more support than what is given in a general classroom, according to DCPS.

"I do want you to know that we have the highest standards when it comes to the care of children, and if the allegations are substantiated, we will take appropriate action based on the findings," Fluent said.