Three arrested in Jacksonville Beach after search warrant nets guns, drugs

Police say officers with the Jacksonville Beach SWAT Team served the search warrant and numerous guns, drugs and paraphernalia were seized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jacksonville Beach Friday morning, netting numerous guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to 903 4th Avenue South around 5 a.m.

Bernita Louise Currelly, 60, was charged with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 ft. of a school.

Katelyn Elizabeth Arnold, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and criminal conspiracy.

Typhil Antwon Currelly, 36, was charged with eight counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, dealing in stolen property and a slew of other charges.

