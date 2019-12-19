Logan Mott was 15 years old when he killed his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina French, in 2017. Now at 17 years old, he is expected to be sentenced Thursday morning for the crime.

“I don’t know why I did this," Mott said in a statement to the courtroom on Nov. 27. "I don’t have an explanation or excuses. I don’t blame my father or mother or anyone else for that matter. This is entirely my fault. And even though I don’t know entirely why I did this … I will always be ashamed of what I’ve done.”

On Nov. 22, police received a call about the disappearance of Mott and French. Days later, JSO found French's body in the backyard of the Neptune Beach residence where they were reported missing from.

Mott was later detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for trying to cross into Canada on the Peace Bridge near the Buffalo, N.Y. area. He was reportedly found with three guns and a knife covered in blood.

Mott faces 15 to 40 years in prison.

First Coast News will be livestreaming his sentencing.