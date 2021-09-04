Man wanted in connection to stolen trailer with Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia to be used for cancer benefit

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for William James Walker, 38, for Grand Theft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Orange Park Police detectives are looking for a man in connection to a stolen trailer full of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia that was going to be used for a charity event.

Police say Walker is known to live transiently and frequents different hotels in the Jacksonville area. He has "praying hands" tattooed on his forearm and a spider tattooed on his shoulder.

If you have any information related to where he is, you are asked to call 904-264-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

On April 9, Joey Nichols noticed his white trailer, which had been parked outside of his Orange Park hotel room had disappeared along with $12,000 worth of contents.

Nichols was on his way to the Jimmie Van Zant Cancer Benefit in Middleburg Saturday with a group of other organizers who are raising money for their cancer charity.