State Attorney's Office: 14 police shootings 'justified'

"To clarify, our notification to the Sheriff’s Office was not that these cases were 'closed,' but that our officer-involved critical incident team had convened on these cases and rendered an opinion as to whether the shooting was criminal, or not," SAO spokesperson David Chapman said in a written statement. "We notified JSO of these decisions so that they can begin their internal administrative processes. Our officer-involved critical incident panel has been meeting regularly throughout 2020 to finalize our decisions in pending investigations. While we relayed many of these decisions on the same date, the decisions themselves were made over the course of multiple meetings. We are working to finalize the reports on these matters and will post them to our website as we issue them."