St. Simons man charged, reportedly made fake bomb threat to a New York IRS office

Benjamin Stasko, 32, reportedly left a threatening comment, alleging that a pipe bomb was planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Simon's man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to blow up an IRS office in New York. 

Benjamin Stasko, 32, reportedly left a threatening comment on a federal agency's website on July 6. The threat alleged that a pipe bomb had been planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York.

Federal protective police officers with bomb-sniffing dogs and officers from the New York Police Department searched the facility and didn't find any explosives. 

According to a news release, Stasko was charged with willful threat to kill using firearms or explosives and interstate transmission of a threat to injure. These charges carry a penalty of up to ten years in prison as well. He is not eligible for parole.

