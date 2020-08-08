St. Simons man charged, reportedly made fake bomb threat to a New York IRS office

Benjamin Stasko, 32, reportedly left a threatening comment, alleging that a pipe bomb was planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Simon's man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to blow up an IRS office in New York.

Benjamin Stasko, 32, reportedly left a threatening comment on a federal agency's website on July 6. The threat alleged that a pipe bomb had been planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York.

Federal protective police officers with bomb-sniffing dogs and officers from the New York Police Department searched the facility and didn't find any explosives.