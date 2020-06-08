Travis McMichael seeks bond in Ahmaud Arbery case, according to motion

The motion states that Travis McMichael is “an excellent candidate for a low bond.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is seeking bond, according to a motion filed by his attorneys Thursday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and the third man, William Roddie Bryan, all pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against each of them, including malice murder. A judge denied all three men bond at a hearing in July. Travis McMichael has been in jail since May.

The defense attorneys for Travis McMichael wrote in the motion “He poses no significant risk of fleeing from the jurisdiction of the court; he poses no significant threat or danger to any person or property in the community; he poses no significant risk of committing any felony pending trial; and he poses no significant risk of intimidating witnesses.”

Travis McMichael was arrested on May 7, 2020 and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A grand jury formally indicted all three men on the nine charges in June on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment.

The motion goes on to say 34-year-old Travis McMichael had never before been charged with a crime until this case. The attorneys write he has lived in Brunswick, Georgia his entire life, and said his family, including his 3-year-old son Everett, live in the area.

“Travis’s family, and particularly Everett, is his life and he would never flee this jurisdiction of this court for fear of never seeing his family again,” the defense attorneys wrote.

“There is no risk that Mr. Michael will fail to appear in court- he does not have a passport, and most importantly, his family, including his parents and three-year-old son are here in Georgia. If past history is indicative of future behavior, there is absolutely no evidence that Travis McMichael will commit crimes or pose a danger to the community or witnesses while he awaits trial,” the attorneys go on to say in the motion.

The motion attaches exhibits including pictures of Travis McMichael and his son, and pictures of his time in the Coast Guard, including a “Good Conduct Award.”

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 after Travis and Gregory McMichael reportedly pursued him in their truck while Arbery was running in the neighborhood. According to a police report, Gregory McMichael said they thought Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked Travis before Travis shot Arbery.