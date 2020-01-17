The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the man who reportedly followed a woman and a young child around a Publix.

The man, pictured below, was caught on video following the woman and the child the Publix on State Road 13 without purchasing anything. Deputies say when she entered the checkout line, he exited the store and waited for her outside. He then reportedly followed her to her car.

The woman told deputies she was able to hide from the man and quickly went back into the store to notify employees. When she returned back to the parking lot, the man was gone, she said.

Deputies say if you can identify the man or know his whereabouts, call Detective Alexander at 904-295-3440 or email him at calaxander@sjso.org. You could also call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.