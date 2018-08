A man who was seen taking items out of unlocked cars is being sought by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

On August 14, a man wearing a beanie, light shorts and a dark shirt with possible arm tattoos, was seen checking vehicles in the Whisper Ridge neighborhood and taking items out of cars which were unlocked.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone can identify the man that they email deputy Mobley at cmobley@sjso.org.

© 2018 WTLV