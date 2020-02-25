A St. Johns County man has been arrested after he allegedly carried on a sexually explicit conversation with an agent posing as a 14-year-old online.

On Tuesday, Roger Adrian Larue, 49, was charged with cruelty towards children, obscene communication and using a communication device to facilitate a felony by the St. Johns County Sheriff's office.

According to an arrest report, deputies were conducting an investigation with the purpose of targeting individuals using the internet to sexually exploit children.

The agent began communicating with Larue via the 'Whisper' app.

According to the arrest report, Larue told the 14-year-old that they were very cute and began to ask them sexually explicit questions over the course of several conversations.

He also sent the '14-year-old' several inappropriate photos.

Larue was booked into jail around 7:30 a.m. and was not granted a bond.