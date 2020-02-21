JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **The 911 audio may be disturbing to some

A 911 call reporting Terry Parker sophomore Iyana Saywer missing shows how quickly her disappearance led to concern among family members.

The call is among hundreds of new documents and photos obtained by First Coast News in the criminal case against Sawyer’s uncle Johnathan Quiles.

Quiles is charged with first-degree murder in Sawer’s death and the death of the teen’s unborn baby, whom he is believed to have fathered. He is also charged with the sexual battery of a different female relative.

Quiles has pleaded not guilty.

On December 19, 2018, a 911 call an unidentified female relative tells the police dispatcher the teen did not come home from school on the bus with her younger sister.

“It’s not like them to not be together,” the woman says. “She did not come home from high school today.”

She added, “Her phone is going straight to voicemail. Her phone never goes to voicemail. She has that phone in her hand, she sleeps with that phone in her hand.

A few moments later, the 911 dispatcher calls her back. “To be clear,” she asks, “do you think it’s foul play?”

“Ma’am, I have no idea this is not like – this is out of character for her. For me to call you call something is wrong. Something is definitely wrong.”

The On Your Side team is going through the newly released documents. Return for updates on this developing story.

Listen to the 911 Call:

**The audio and some photos may be disturbing to some due to high emotions and the presence of blood



