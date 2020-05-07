Child killed in Atlanta shooting on July 4

Police believe the shooting happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 12.

ATLANTA — Police said an 8-year-old girl died Saturday night after being shot in Atlanta near one of the city's busiest highways.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the area of University Avenue and the Downtown Connector just before 10 p.m.

Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said that the caller told police that the child had been shot and was being taken by a private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center.

Chafee said that investigators met with the vehicle's occupants at the hospital. He said that the child received medical treatment at the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

According to Chafee, the preliminary police investigation indicates that the girl was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when they exited the interstate onto University Avenue.

Chafee said the driver tried to enter a parking lot in the 1200 block of Pryor Road when he was confronted by a group of armed people who had blocked the entrance.

During the confrontation, Chafee said, the group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times, and hitting the girl inside.

Chafee said the driver then drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help.

He said that homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects as their ongoing investigation continues.

The parking lot that Chafee mentioned is not far from the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police on June 12.

According to tweets from Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown and Council President Felicia Moore, the juvenile who died was an 8-year-old girl.

The same location has also been the scene of multiple protests since the day of that shooting. More shootings have also occurred in that immediate area since the shooting with at least one injuring a protester.

However, in this most recent shooting, police have provided no details to suggest the incident was in any way related to one of these protests.