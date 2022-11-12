Employee stabbed during robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville

The suspect in the stabbing has been caught, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco area of Jacksonville was stabbed during a robbery Saturday, police said.

A suspect entered the restaurant at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and stole an employee's wallet according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The suspect verbally threatened employees and asked for more money. They then drew a knife and stabbed the employee whose wallet was stolen, JSO said.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled on foot. JSO was already responding to the initial robbery and was able to arrest the suspect.