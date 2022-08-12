Owners of Jacksonville wing joint want to know why their business was targeted by thieves

It took less than five minutes for the thief to smash through the restaurant's front door, run in, and back out carrying one of the restaurant's large TVs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family-owned wing joint is wondering why their business was targeted by burglars. The owner of Xtreme Wings Sports Grille says the thief left thousands of dollars in damage at its North Main Street location just weeks before Christmas.

Early Tuesday morning, the owner says she discovered glass from the front door shattered, all over the ground, and one of the many large TVs missing.

She says by looking at the surveillance video, she thinks the burglar knew exactly what they came for.

"It almost looks like they were in earlier and just knew what kind of TV to take. You can just see he goes directly to that specific TV and unclasped it from the mount and just takes it right out the door," said owner Meaghan Sourdiff.

It took less than five minutes for the burglar to smash through the restaurant's front door, run in, and back out carrying one of the restaurant's many 70 in. screen TVs out with them. Sourdiff says surveillance cameras were recording when a red truck pulled up to the business around 4:35 a.m. and a person walked to the entrance of the restaurant.

"You can see him smashing the front door and the glass just goes everywhere," Sourdiff said.

Once inside, another camera captures the person reaching up, grabbing the TV, and heading back towards the front door.

"He is just carrying the TV and he is going to put it in the back of his truck and drive off," Sourdiff said.

Sourdiff described the burglar wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with khaki pants. According to the police report, the person drove off in a red Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with chrome step rails. She says the restaurant has nearly $2,000 in damage, and they are working hard to find the person responsible.

"We know during the holiday season people are breaking into small businesses and stealing from them. We were just kind of upset that someone would come in here and do this to a business that's in this area," Sourdiff said.

There are other reported burglaries in the area.

According to police reports, Napa Auto Parts and Uptown Kitchen and Bar, both located on North Main Street, have also been burglarized multiple times in the last month.

We asked the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office if there is any connection but did not get a response. The restaurant's owner says they have surveillance cameras on the inside and outside the building but are working with a security company to increase its protection.