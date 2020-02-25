A man is expected to be OK after an incident involving some sort of projectile in the Murray Hill area Tuesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident happened near Lenox and Edgewood Avenue sometime around 4 a.m.

That's when police say a man was driving his car and heard a pop following by his back window shattering. He told police he felt a pain in the neck and thought he had been shot.

JSO says the man drove himself to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police could not confirm with certainty that the man had been shot but said that his injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man said there were no individuals or nearby vehicles around him when the incident occurred.

JSO has officers searched the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue for a crime scene and have been unsuccesfull so far. There is no suspect information.



