An eyewitness tells First Coast News that a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Friday night after a crash on the Westside.

Eyewitness K.G. Hall says the crash occurred around 6 p.m. at 10250 Normandy Boulevard.

“I heard the boom, ran over there and checked his vitals and that was it,” he said.

He says a middle-aged male woman was driving a silver car that struck the cyclist, he said. He described the victim as a middle-aged male.

Hall said the cyclist appeared to try to cross the busy, dark road without looking.

“He didn’t stop for some reason,” he said.

We have not confirmed any of this information with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.