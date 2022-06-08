Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia

NAACP leaders say a Daytona Beach man may have suffered a concussion and PTSD following a traffic stop on July 17th.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language.

The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop.

Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a concussion and PTSD following a traffic stop on July 17th.

Police body worn camera footage, shared by NAACP, captured the incident.

Jenkins was a passenger in a car, driven by his girlfriend Marjorie Burns when the two were stopped on I-95 by Kingsland City Police for speeding. The two say there were heading from Florida to South Carolina for a family event.

During the stop, the couple declined a search of the vehicle, and a Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called to the scene.

Once one scene, a Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit deputy and the Kingsland City Police officer told the couple to get out the car, and stand near the police car, to which they comply. The Kingsland City Police officer attempts to do a physical search of Jenkins, during which Jenkins vocally protests and asks for a supervisor.

Jenkins can be heard telling officers “this 'expletive' ain’t fair” while recording with a cell phone while standing by the hood of the police car.

A Camden County Sheriff's Officer arrives on scene and tells Jenkins to put his hands behind his back, to which Jenkins says "don’t touch me" and continues to record.

That officer can be seen handcuffing Jenkins’ left hand, while telling Jenkins to drop the phone. The officer than pushes Jenkins down onto the hood of the car, this officer’s hand can be seen on the back of Jenkins head. A struggle follows, in which the other two officers join in the attempt to handcuff Jenkins.

Jenkins is eventually wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. The Camden County Sheriff's Officer takes both Jenkins and Burns phones away.

The Camden County Sheriff's Officer can be heard in body-worn camera footage calling Jenkins expletives.

A Camden County Sheriff’s Office Case Report says that the K-9 dog made a positive alert for narcotics, and drug paraphernalia was uncovered during the vehicle search. The paraphernalia is listed as 'one black scale with green leafy residue' and 'one black "OOZE" battery.

The report also describes Jenkins as being verbally and physically disruptive and non-complaint with officer requests.

Jenkins was booked in jail and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession and use of drug related objects. According to the NAACP, he was released 49 hours later,

The driver, Burns, was issued a traffic citation for speeding.