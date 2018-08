Athena Cadence was the first black transgender woman to die in Jacksonville in 2018. Her death was ruled to be a suicide despite what I thought was a suspicious circumstance. Bethany Anderson, a reporter who covered Athena's story before she passed, sits down with me to talk about her life and her death. Athena Brandy Cadence is remembered and missed by her family and friends.

