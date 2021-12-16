Florida law enforcement collaborates with USF forensic anthropologist to crack cold cases

Law enforcement agencies gathered with a distinguished forensic anthropologist on in Orlando to discuss solving Florida's cold cases.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies gathered with a distinguished forensic anthropologist on Wednesday in Orlando to discuss solving Florida's cold cases.

The group met at the Orlando Police Training Facility in the afternoon to collaborate on cracking crimes that are decades old.

"Left for Dead" is a project that aims to solve the dozens of murders of unidentified victims whose bodies were found discarded in Central Florida from 1970 to 1990.

Dr. Kimmerle is also a forensic artist, podcast host and an author.

During Wednesday's meeting, the “Left for Dead” working group discussed how collaborative efforts could help to identify and close Florida's cold homicide cases.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orlando Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were all in attendance.

At previous gatherings, the FBI and the Tampa Police Department also took part in the "Left for Dead" working group.