Accused killer of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey request for delay denied

Fucci is accused in the grisly murder of Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old who was stabbed to death on Mother's Day weekend in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report.

Aiden Fucci's defense team filed another motion for continuance on Wednesday morning which was denied later in the day. This would have potentially delay the highly anticipated first-degree murder trial as the community of St. Johns County waits for justice.

The continuance was denied during the docket sounding on Wednesday afternoon. A docket sounding is the last effort of the judge and the attorneys involved to schedule ahead of a trial, according to the Florida State Attorney's Office. This was Fucci's final appearance before the trial.

Fucci is accused in the grisly murder of Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old who was stabbed to death on Mother's Day weekend in 2021. Jury selection for Fucci's trial is set to begin on Monday, just five days after his team filed for the delay.

While Fucci is being charged as an adult, he will not face the death penalty.