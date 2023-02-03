Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

Thomas Gray, 60, was shot to death Thursday by Jacksonville officers who said he opened fire on them. Police were called out to the location for a suicidal person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.

Officers attempted to talk to the person, now identified as Gray, police said. After several minutes officers reported hearing gunshots, police said.

Police say SWAT communicated with the Gray for over an hour before he was eventually persuaded to come outside.

Gray exited the home on his hands and knees and placed a handgun in front of him on the porch area, police said. He then picked up the gun and fired at officers, police say.

Six officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome of an official investigation, per JSO policy, the sheriff said.