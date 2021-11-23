Police looking for man in connection to golf cart thefts on Jacksonville's Northside

An arrest warrant was issued, however, police have been unable to locate Eric Sikes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of golf cart thefts on the Northside of Jacksonville.

Police say a person of interest has been identified in the crimes. JSO says the alleged suspect is Eric Lebaron Sikes, 29.

On Wednesday, Nov.17, investigating officers observed a golf cart at Sike's home and what they believed to be the sale of the golf cart to another person. Following the sale of the golf cart, the person was stopped and it was determined they had purchased it from Sikes, police say.

Police say the golf cart, along with a second golf cart that had been sold to the same subject, had been previously stolen. According to the buyer, both of the stolen golf carts were purchased from Sikes.

An arrest warrant was issued, however, police have been unable to locate Sikes.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eric Sikes or who may have information on this, or other similar cases, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.