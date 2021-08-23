Deputies looking for man accused of stealing from liquor store in Ponte Vedra

Employees at the ABC Liquor believe this may be connected to ongoing thefts occurring at this location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to have been involved in a theft.

On Aug. 16, at approximately 11:34 a.m. hours, deputies say the pictured subject was observed on surveillance footage at the ABC Liquor located at 175 Village Main Street in Ponte Vedra concealing two bottles of liquor underneath his shirt.

The man then proceeded to exit the store, passing all points of sale.

