Police: Juveniles set off fireworks inside Epic Theatres in St. Augustine

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the theater was occupied, but there were no injuries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Three juveniles set off fireworks inside Epic Theatres of St. Augustine Saturday night, according to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

The theater was occupied, but no one was injured. The theater had minor damage.

Law enforcement responded to the theater around 5:30 p.m.

The building was evacuated and searched, but the suspects had already fled.

At approximately 7:20 pm, police found two juveniles lighting fireworks in the area of Wildwood Drive and US-1 South. They were identified as two of the suspects from the theater.

Police arrested them, ceasing the illegal fireworks, as well as 60 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They were arrested on charges of arson, disorderly conduct, and felony possession of marijuana.